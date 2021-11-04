Mason Plumlee Brings Back Cut-Off Shirt Under Jersey Look That Hasn't Been Seen in Decades
The Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets, 114-92, on Wednesday night. Charlotte's Mason Plumlee had seven points and four rebounds, one alley-oop, and zero sleeves. While that doesn't sound out of the ordinary, in Plumlee's case, he was literally wearing a sleeveless t-shirt. It was a look that harkened back to college basketball's mid-to-late 90's era. Here are some notable examples.
The sleeve monster was a problem in the 90's.
It appears that the sleeveless t-shirt under the jersey was most prominent in Big East country. The look may have been retired around the time that the Orangemen won the 2003 NCAA Tournament, but previous to that the look may have even trickled down to various high schools around the country. I can think of one example in the Northeast where this author may have rocked a cut-off Joint Chiefs of Stuff shirt under his jersey for home games.
Sleeveless undershirts never made it to actual NBA games, though some jerseys did get thicker around the shoulders for a bit. Again, Allen Iverson was involved.
Let's hope that against all odds, Plumlee starts a trend that brings this look back. Consider it vintage. If he can get LaMelo to do it just once this look will be back in every high school gym in America this winter.