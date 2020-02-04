Masai Ujiri in 2014: 'I Hate the Knicks and I Don't Care'
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
The New York Knicks have fired president Steve Mills who has served in various high-level roles within the organization since 2014. With Mills gone, owner James Dolan reportedly wants to pursue Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri. Dolan has lusted after Ujiri for basketball reasons for years, but that love is unrequited. During a 2014 interview on the CBC, Ujiri said, "Please clap after this. I hate the Knicks and I don't care." (16:45)
This was a year after Ujiri was named NBA executive of the year for his work with the Denver Nuggets, after which he joined the Raptors. Toronto has made the playoffs ever season since he came aboard and won the 2019 NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the Knicks have made the playoffs just four times this entire century.
Here's the clip isolated.