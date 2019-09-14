Maryland's Offense Falters in Loss to Temple By Liam McKeone | Sep 14 2019

Maryland came into their Week 3 matchup with Temple feeling real good. Their offense had been simply unstoppable in their first two games, and it didn’t look like anyone could come up with a way to stop them.

As it so happens, it turns out Temple would be that offense’s downfall. The Owls upset Maryland in one of the more surprising losses for a team in the AP Top 25 this season by the score of 20-17. The loss was especially bad after Maryland was gifted the ball at Temple’s 10-yard line with two minutes to go in the game and turned the ball over on downs.

It was a sloppy game filled with turnovers and blooper-reel plays, but Temple ultimately pulled it out. It’s a great win for the program, and a very tough loss to swallow for Maryland. Given how they had looked in their previous games, they were supposed to walk over Temple without much trouble. Not only were they unable to get anything going after a near-historic offensive start to the year, they couldn’t get out of their own way, and it resulted in their first loss of the year.

Not all hope is lost quite yet, but any hope of Maryland making a surprise run to the top of the AP poll is just about gone now.