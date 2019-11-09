Maryland Recruit Jordan White Announces Decision to De-Commit in Middle of Blowout to Ohio State By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Maryland football started off hot this year, but have since entered a downward spiral they've been unable to pull out of. It all came to a head on Saturday as Ohio State put up 42 on the Terrapins... in the first half.

Such a blowout apparently has farther-reaching consequences than anyone expected, as offensive lineman Jordan White announced his decision to de-commit from the University of Maryland in the middle of the game.

With all do respect to whom it may concern, my family and I believe that it is in my best interest to Open Up My Recruitment Process and Decommit from The University of Maryland to make sure that I am making the best decision for myself and my future.



No further questions please — Jordan White 5️⃣3️⃣ (@lil_jojo19) November 9, 2019

White is a three-star offensive line recruit who committed to the university back in March. There were surely other factors at play, and perhaps this is just unfortunate timing. But it sure does seem like White flipped on the TV, saw that score, and simply thought, "Nah."

Tough to blame him.