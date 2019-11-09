Maryland Recruit Jordan White Announces Decision to De-Commit in Middle of Blowout to Ohio State
By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019
Maryland football started off hot this year, but have since entered a downward spiral they've been unable to pull out of. It all came to a head on Saturday as Ohio State put up 42 on the Terrapins... in the first half.
Such a blowout apparently has farther-reaching consequences than anyone expected, as offensive lineman Jordan White announced his decision to de-commit from the University of Maryland in the middle of the game.
White is a three-star offensive line recruit who committed to the university back in March. There were surely other factors at play, and perhaps this is just unfortunate timing. But it sure does seem like White flipped on the TV, saw that score, and simply thought, "Nah."
Tough to blame him.