Maryland Recruit Jordan White Announces Decision to De-Commit in Middle of Blowout to Ohio State

By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Michael Locksley of the Maryland Terrapins talks to his team in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 12, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Maryland football started off hot this year, but have since entered a downward spiral they've been unable to pull out of. It all came to a head on Saturday as Ohio State put up 42 on the Terrapins... in the first half.

Such a blowout apparently has farther-reaching consequences than anyone expected, as offensive lineman Jordan White announced his decision to de-commit from the University of Maryland in the middle of the game.

White is a three-star offensive line recruit who committed to the university back in March. There were surely other factors at play, and perhaps this is just unfortunate timing. But it sure does seem like White flipped on the TV, saw that score, and simply thought, "Nah."

Tough to blame him.