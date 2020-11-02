Martellus Bennett is Football's Doug Forsett
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Martellus Bennett retired in 2018 after 10 seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, made a Pro Bowl with the Bears and now he writes children's books and parks. He also enjoys marijuana and today he had his Doug Forsett moment regarding the environment. It started as all great stories do, by Bennet writing, "I dropped my blunt in the pool today, don't worry I still smoked it."
I encourage you to read the entire thread. It's about humans dumping trash in the ocean and saving fish and Ewoks make an appearance. It doesn't go on for too long because Bennett has to get back to work, but his point is made. His message is to help save the planet, which everyone can get behind.
The whole thing reminded me of The Good Place. Who figured out how to save the fish? Martellus Bennett. He got high and nailed like 92% of it.