VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch Scored and Seahawks Fans Threw Skittles on the Field By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019 Skittles on the field after Marshawn Lynch scores for the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks fans were clearly ready to welcome Marshawn Lynch back to the field Sunday night. When Lynch scored his first touchdown since returning to the NFL this week, Seattle's fans chucked his favorite snack -- Skittles -- onto the field in celebration.

Check it out:

Clean up in CenturyLink Field ?



It was raining Skittles after @MoneyLynch's TD ? pic.twitter.com/CdlDN5LzmA — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 30, 2019

We've long known about Lynch's Skittles obsession. It's pretty funny and he has been sneaking the candy on the sidelines of games since at least 2011.

The Seahawks are trailing the San Francisco 49ers in Lynch's return, but he's looked OK out of the backfield. He had a 15-yard run early and scored a touchdown. Obviously no one could expect him to come in and dominate right away, but against a tough defensive front he's found some yards.