Marshawn Lynch Urges Young NFL Players to Take Care of Minds, Bodies and Finances
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 12 2020
Marshawn Lynch likely played his final NFL game Sunday night, as the Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers 28-23. That loss ended Lynch's brief, three-game comeback. After the game he imparted some sage advice to his fellow NFL players.
Using his final press conference as a platform, the 33-year-old running back urged football players to take care of their money, their minds and their bodies, so they could enjoy the rest of their lives.
Check it out:
That's a great message to send on his way out of the door in the NFL. Lynch specifically pointed out the need for players to take care of their "mentals" because he said he played with a few guys who aren't around anymore.
Lynch returned to the Seahawks in Week 17 of the 2019 season after a rash of injuries hit the team's running backs. He played three games including the postseason and scored four touchdowns. After almost a full year away from football, I'd say that was a successful return.
While it's great we got Lynch back for a few weeks, it's sad to see one of the league's more likable players walk away.