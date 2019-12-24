Marshawn Lynch's NFL Return is an Early Christmas Gift to All of Us By Ryan Phillips | Dec 24 2019 Marshawn Lynch | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is back. The man known as Beast Mode retired at the end of the 2018 season, but has joined the Seattle Seahawks for the remainder of the 2019 season. Frankly, we all needed a little more Marshawn in our lives.

Over his career, Lynch became a fan favorite league-wide as the public embraced his blunt manner with reporters and goofiness with everyone else. Lynch was always a great running back on the field, as he was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Bills and the Seahawks. But his off-field personality is what won over fans.

Very few people could have pulled off his performance at Super Bowl XLIX media day and not been run out of the league.

Despite not talking to reporters at Super Bowl XLIX, Lynch managed to play Mortal Kombat X with Conan O'Brien and Rob Gronkowski. And, of course, it was hilarious:

How can you watch that and not love the three people in it?

Lynch embraced his persona as "Beast Mode," as did everyone else after this insane touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints during the 2010 playoffs:

Lynch even took his career back to Oakland in 2017 and made his home city fall in love with him. During a blowout win over the Jets in September of 2017 Lynch started dancing on the sidelines and got the entire Oakland Coliseum dancing right along with him:

Lynch is a party. He's a blast. He's the kind of athlete you tune in to see play, dance, celebrate, talk--or, you know, not talk. We may only get him back in the league for a few weeks, but it will almost certainly be a lot of fun.

Let's all enjoy it. We may not get another shot to have the 33-year-old playing football.