Miami Marlins Win on Most Ridiculous Walk-Off Single In MLB History
By Kyle Koster
The Miami Marlins are living a charmed existence and sit at 14 games over .500 and in firm position of a National League Wild Card spot if the season ended today, which is doesn't because cutting off 40 percent of the season would be disastrous for so many people, revenue-wise. They won their third consecutive game last night, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against the St. Louis Cardinals with a two-run ninth inning where the big blow was Joey Wendle meekly tapping a ball back to pitcher Jordan Hicks.
For reasons that defy comprehension, the Marlins hitter was awarded a base hit on the play and the Fish won after Hicks sailed the throw halfway to Parkland.
Okay, obviously this is a terrible way to lose a baseball game. Something happens inside a pitcher's brain when they have to throw to an area that's not home plate that has mystified scholars for years. But I really want to focus on the scoring decision here. In what sane world is this an infield single? Hicks has the ball secure in his hands with routine effort before Wendle is halfway down the line. Then he double-clutches and lobs the ball seven feet over the first baseman's head.
There's home cooking and then there's this.