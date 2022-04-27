Yeah, the Marlins' Tacos Could Be Bigger. So What?
The Miami Marlins are still fighting an uphill battle when it comes to packing loanDepot Park, a tale as old as time itself. But a respectable 8-8 start could help matters and generate interest. Not as much as sweet deals, though, the latest of which was presented by the team's communications department yesterday. On Taco Tuesdays, Fins fans can get a ticket to the game, a beer and two tacos for the low, low price of $25.
This is great news. For everyone except those who have so little to do that they need to opine on the portion size of free tacos they have no intention of ever realizing. Which is shockingly not a small segment of people. Just stroll through the replies and quote-tweets here attacking the miniature snacks served with pickled onions. They are brutal.
Here's the the thing, though. Even without the tacos, this is a solid offer. And who would argue not enough taco is worse than no taco at all? Just how many grams of free tacos should a person feel entitled to? These are serious questions.
As much as it pains me to be a corporate shill here, I stand with the Marlins. If you don't want the tacos, don't go to the game. If you are still hungry after two tacos, order something else with the money you saved on the front end.
Let people have things that are nice, even if they aren't all that nice.