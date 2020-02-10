Marlins Minor Leaguer Suspended After Breaking Teammates Jaw in Bar Fight
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Miami Marlins — insert requisite Internet LOL — are one of the better stories in baseball so far in 2014. Miami leads the National League East with a 20-15 record. The Marlins are a MLB-best 17-5 at home which is funny because — LOL — nobody goes to games at Marlins Park!
This means it’s up to the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate, the New Orleans Zephyrs, to provide the actual laughs this year. Here’s one: a bar room fight in late April after a long road trip between teammates Chris Hatcher and Sam Dyson left the latter with a broken jaw.
Details on the fight are sketchy, but Hatcher was suspended five games for his role in the incident. Naturally he didn’t want to talk about it, according to the New Orleans Advocate:
“I’m not getting into that; can’t do it,” he said Tuesday evening as the Zephyrs prepared for their game against the Iowa Cubs at Zephyr Field. “I’m suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. Unfortunately (the incident) happened, and I’m going to leave it at that.”
The response from the New Orleans manager is actually a lot better.
“It happens,” Zephyrs manager Andy Haines said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but we’re trying to [move] forward.”
If you’re going to manage minor league baseball and all the inglorious bus rides and such it entails, you probably have to adopt that “it happens” philosphy, even if the “it” in this case is a bar room fight between teammates that leaves one needing surgery and a six-week stint on the disabled list.
