Marlins Man Isn't in Houston for the World Series By Ryan Phillips | Oct 22 2019 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The World Series opened tonight in Houston as the Astros welcomed the Washington Nationals to town for Game 1. While the crowd has been crazy early in the game, there's one noticeable absence behind home plate. Marlins Man is not in attendance.

A ton of Twitter users claimed they weren't able to find the man or his trademark orange jersey in the crowd. There's a good reason for that: he's not there.

Darren Rovell chimed in with the confirmation:

Told that @Marlins_Man will not be in attendance for Game 1 and 2 in Houston due to personal health issue. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 22, 2019

Yes, the man in the orange jersey apparently might miss this stretch of the World Series because he's dealing with an injury. He hopped on Twitter to explain:

Its true, I messed up. I flew congested after nose surgery and messed up my eardrums.



Not allowed to fly for a bit.



So @FlaPanthers and @MiamiHEAT for awhile. — Marlins_Man (@Marlins_Man) October 22, 2019

In his comments a ton of followers offered to drive him up to Washington D.C. so he could be in attendance for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if needed). He has yet to respond.