Marlins Ball Boy Dives Into the Stands to Catch Line Drive Foul Ball
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Ruben Tejada hit a foul ball during the third inning of today’s Mets – Marlins game. The ball was headed into the stands near one of the hundreds of people who attended today’s game. Luckily, Trevor Takasc was there to dive into the stands to snag the foul ball before it hit an usher.
“It was just natural instinct honestly, because I play baseball, so it was all natural for me,” Takasc said. “I just went for it and got it — until I got over the chair, and then it came loose.”
Oh… He didn’t complete the catch? How do I delete a post?
