The Big Lead
Home/Latest NBA Leads

Markelle Fultz Got Away With Untying Terrence Ross' Shoes Before Clutch Free Throws

Stephen Douglas
facebooktwitter

Terrence Ross was headed to the line with the Phoenix Suns clinging to a one-point lead with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. That's when Markelle Fultz untied his shoe. Officials missed the sneak(er)y move and Ross didn't make a big deal about it so Fultz got away with it.

Unfortunately for Fultz, Ross, a former teammate and a veteran who has shot 83 percent from the line in his 11-year career, nailed both free throws to put the Suns up three. Josh Okogie then blocked a Paolo Banchero three at the buzzer and the Suns held on to win.

The lesson? Probably don't try that ever again because somebody will say something and you will get a technical foul that costs your team the game. Though when you have the fifth-worst record in the NBA in March, that's probably what you want.

facebooktwitter