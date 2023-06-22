Mark Zuckerberg Wants To Fight Elon Musk in a Cage
On Wednesday, the Internet went full Internet as two billionaires took to social media and both advocated for beating each other up in a cage match. Yes, we may be a step closer to getting Facebook creator (sort of) and jiu-jitsu master, Mark Zuckerberg, fighting Twitter owner and guy who loves to set billions on fire, Elon Musk, fighting each other.
While replying to a thread about Meta's upcoming Twitter competitor, Musk claimed he'd be up for a cage match if Zuckerberg was:
Zuckerberg quickly took to Instagram and posted a story with a screenshot of Musk's tweet and "Send me location."
Check it out:
According to The Verge's Alex Heath, Zuckerberg is dead serious about his intentions.
Musk has since responded:
God, I don't ask you for much but please, please let this actually happen.
Given how hard Zuck has been working on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muck would be toast and probably quickly.
They should absolutely fight each other. Put it on pay-per-view and make themselves even richer. I see no downside to this plan.