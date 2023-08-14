Roundup: Mark Zuckerberg Tells Elon Musk To Get Serious; 'Barbie' Wins Box Office Again; Team USA Beats Spain
Latest on the Maui wildfires ... The Lahaina fire is now the deadliest in modern U.S. history ... Russian shelling kills seven in Ukraine ... CBS News chief reportedly stepping down ... China's worsening economy is hurting corporate America ... The clean energy future is arriving quickly ... Mike Pence continues to attack Donald Trump ... Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk isn't serious about fight ... "Barbie" won the box office again ... Jonathan Taylor expected to return to Colts this week ... MLB looks into social media posts involving Wander Franco ... James Harden intends to skip 76ers training camp ... Team USA beat Spain in FIBA World Cup exhibition ...
Highlights from Team USA's win over Spain.
Pau Gasol talked about Kobe Bryan during his Hall of Fame speech.
Behind the scenes of WWE SummerSlam.
Lionel Messi continues to score for Inter Miami.
