The Big Lead
Internet

Iowa Sports Anchor Hates New Role As a Weather Reporter

Ryan Phillips
facebooktwitter

Mark Woodley just wants to come back inside. With below freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions hitting Iowa, the KWWL sports reporter was deputized to do on-scene weather reporting on Thursday. He was not happy.

News 7 in Waterloo, Iowa decided to send Woodley into the streets before the sun came up to ask him mind-numbing questions like, "How are you feeling out there?" A compilation of his responses went viral on Thursday and we can all laugh at his suffering.

Enjoy this and be happy if you're inside right now.

Some choice quotes:
Ryan Witry: "Mark, how are you feeling out there?
Woodley: "Again, the same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question."

Woodley: "I didn't even realize there was the 3:30 also in the morning until today."

Woodley: "I'll tell you what Ryan, I've got good news and I've got bad news. The good news is I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn't."

Just absolute TV gold as a new Internet star was born. Woodley is a hero. Someone please by that man a beer and a Costco-sized box of hand warmers.

facebooktwitter