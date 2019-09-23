Getting to Know Mark Kriegel
By Bobby Burack | Sep 23 2019
Mark Kreigel from ESPN and the NFL Network joins the podcast this week! Kriegel talks about going from covering the mafia and drug dealers to sports, the newspaper business, sports media today, boxing, his journey, social media, journalism, his relationship with Mike Coppinger, and much more.
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here | Listen on iHeart: Here
Subscribe for more episodes here.
Recent media links and interviews on The Big Lead:
Getting to Know Barstool's Robbie Fox
Details on FS1's Upcoming WWE Show
Catching Up with Paul Finebaum
A Modest Proposal for Monday Night Football Flex Scheduling
Pundit Tree: Let the Eli Manning TV Rumors Begin and ESPN's Reboots