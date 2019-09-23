Getting to Know Mark Kriegel By Bobby Burack | Sep 23 2019

Mark Kreigel from ESPN and the NFL Network joins the podcast this week! Kriegel talks about going from covering the mafia and drug dealers to sports, the newspaper business, sports media today, boxing, his journey, social media, journalism, his relationship with Mike Coppinger, and much more.

