ABC Broadcast Crew Jokes About Jason Kidd's Weight Gain During Bucks - Mavs
By Stephen Douglas
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. It was a reunion of Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he coached for four seasons in Milwaukee. During the broadcast they showed a picture of the pair many years ago with Mike Breen saying "he put on about 40 pounds since then." Without missing a beat, Mark Jackson jumped in and said, "Jason Kidd?"
As the three laughed, Jeff Van Gundy said, "You beat me to it. I was thinking the same deal."
This was absolutely savage treatment of Kidd by two guys in the NBA coaching fraternity.