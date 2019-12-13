Mark Ingram Interviewed Lamar Jackson After Win Over Jets By Ryan Phillips | Dec 13 2019 Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and the Baltimore Ravens were fantastic Thursday night. They lit up the New York Jets 42-21 in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate. After the game, Ingram got on the mic and used his interviewing skills to ask some questions of Jackson.

Erin Andrews handed Ingram the mic and he went to work. Check this out:

That was awesome. I think Ingram may have a future in this.

He's right though, Jackson was outstanding Thursday night. The MVP candidate was 15-of-23 for 212 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing eight times for 86 yards. In the process, he broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

Ingram didn't have a bad night himself. He rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while adding a 10-yard receiving touchdown.

The Ravens improved to an NFL-best 12-2 with the win and clinched the AFC North title in the process.