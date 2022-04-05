Mark Emmert Introduced the World to the 'Kansas City Jayhawks'
By Stephen Douglas
The Kansas Jayhawks won the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels. During the trophy presentation Mark Emmert, the president of the NCAA, called the winning team the "Kansas City Jayhawks," during the trophy presentation.
It was an absolute power move by Emmert who makes nearly three million dollars a year as presdient of the NCAA and just got a contact extension last year. It's surprising that Emmert doesn't know the name of the team because they've been a college basketball powerhouse for quite a while. And also because they are currently seeking an alternate resolution for Level 1 infractions. You would think the school's name had come across his desk recently.