Mark Davis Ate Chicken Wings While Wearing All-White at the Hall of Fame Game
Most NFL owners are very careful about what they consume inside their private boxes as cameras could catch them at any moment and no rich person wants images of themselves eating broadcast to the general public. Not Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, though. Davis was seen at the Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars eating chicken wings. Again. If that wasn't enough, he was wearing all-white. Only a team that plays in Las Vegas would have an owner willing to gamble like this.
Mark Davis is just built different. It could be decades before we see an NFL owner eating a chicken wing again.