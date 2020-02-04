The Timing of Mark Dantonio's Resignation is Questionable at Best
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
Mark Dantonio stepped down from his post as Michigan State Spartans head football coach on Tuesday afternoon. It was a surprise move considering the timing (tomorrow is signing day) and circumstances. Not to mention, as many are pointing out, it is screwing Michigan State.
By resigning in February, more than a month after the Spartans' season ended, he has left the school in a nearly impossible situation trying to find a quality replacement. Not to mention the move comes two weeks after he qualified for a $4.3 million retention bonus.
Finally, the news comes on the same day that details emerged about a lawsuit against Dantonio alleging NCAA violations. Dantonio's lawyers call the case a "sham."
Dantonio amassed a 114-57 record in 13 seasons at Michigan State. He went 6-5 in bowl games.