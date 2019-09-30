Mark Cuban Is Not a Fan of The Athletic By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 30 2019 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks don't take the court for a game until October 8, but Mark Cuban is already going to battle.

Dallas' outspoken owner took at a shot at subscriptions sport news website The Athletic in a Monday afternoon tweet. Cuban expressed his disappointment in the site's coverage and writers, believing they weren't going after the best of the best in the business.

Got to say, of all my media subscriptions, and I have a lot, @TheAthleticNBA is the most disappointing. It's like they only hire the people they can afford rather than the best they can get. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 30, 2019

Cuban would later go on to use emojis to agree with Kevin Durant's assertion that reporters, whether from The Athletic or otherwise, should ask better questions during their time with the athletes. Durant had inserted himself in a lengthy thread originally in response to an in-depth, strategic reply Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson provided to a reporter after a 16-10 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Squabbles between Cuban and the media are nothing new. In 2016, he banned reporters from ESPN.com from covering Mavericks home games due to a lack of "high quality, in depth coverage of every game", as well as his belief that the site was relying too heavily on wire reports.

Dallas begins their preseason slate on October 8 in Oklahoma City.