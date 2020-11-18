Mark Chapman Replaced by Dan Walker as Host of BBC NFL Show
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 18, 2020, 8:43 AM EST
After five years as the face of The NFL Show on BBC in England, announcer Mark Chapman announced today that he is stepping down from his role presenting alongside Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.
Chapman, who also hosts a soccer show for BBC Sports and was the host of the UK version of Pardon The Interruption, is being replaced by Dan Walker.
No specific reason was given for the change in hosts mid-season. Chapman hosted the show last week but Walker will take over starting this Saturday. Walker also hosts a soccer show on BBC and hosts BBC Breakfast during the week. He said he's a Vikings fan, though his father grew up in Philadelphia. Not sure how that will go over with the U.S. crowd.
The NFL Show airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. GMT. Like most NFL shows in the U.S., it previews the games being played the next day with analysis from Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler with the Giants, and Bell, who played in the NFL for six years.