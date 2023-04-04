Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump to Nelson Mandela, Jesus
Donald Trump has officially been arrested after turning himself in at the Manhattan district attorney's office. He is in police custody before his upcoming arraignment. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is in New York City to protest the arrest and earlier on Tuesday she compared Trump to other historical figures who have been arrested. She may have gone just a tad overboard.
During an interview in a car for the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Greene claimed Trump was joining some of the great people in history by getting arrested. She invoked Nelson Mandela and (... wait for it ...) Jesus, comparing Trump's plight to theirs.
Watch:
That's just fantastic television.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm pretty sure Jesus didn't make hush-money payments to porn stars, but, admittedly, I'll have to brush up on the gospels just to make sure.
What a day.