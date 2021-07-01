Jalen Rose Lobbies For Maria Taylor to Get a Raise on 'NBA Countdown'
The New York Post's Andrew Marchand gave an update on negotiations between Maria Taylor and ESPN, reporting today that the network initially offered the star a salary in the $5 million range, which has subsequently been reduced to $2 million -$3 million.
During pregame coverage of tonight's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Jalen Rose alluded to the story. While discussing Reggie Jackson's postseason run that will surely end in a large offseason deal, Jay Williams said "if you're great at what you do, you deserve the bag."
Rose's response? "If that's the case, Maria needs a raise."
Taylor, seated just a few feet away, dove ahead reciting Jackson's impressive numbers before Rose expanded.
"You do. You got an MVP vote. You got a Heisman vote. The most unique talent in the game."
This continues a nice stretch of improv for the co-host of Jalen & Jacoby, who just last week got one in on Williams in connection to a social-media hullabaloo.
Let no one say he's not a supportive teammate.