Jalen Rose Lobbies For Maria Taylor to Get a Raise on 'NBA Countdown'

Kyle Koster
Jun 30, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT
The New York Post's Andrew Marchand gave an update on negotiations between Maria Taylor and ESPN, reporting today that the network initially offered the star a salary in the $5 million range, which has subsequently been reduced to $2 million -$3 million.

During pregame coverage of tonight's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Jalen Rose alluded to the story. While discussing Reggie Jackson's postseason run that will surely end in a large offseason deal, Jay Williams said "if you're great at what you do, you deserve the bag."

Rose's response? "If that's the case, Maria needs a raise."

Taylor, seated just a few feet away, dove ahead reciting Jackson's impressive numbers before Rose expanded.

"You do. You got an MVP vote. You got a Heisman vote. The most unique talent in the game."

This continues a nice stretch of improv for the co-host of Jalen & Jacoby, who just last week got one in on Williams in connection to a social-media hullabaloo.

Let no one say he's not a supportive teammate.

