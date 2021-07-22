Roundup: Maria Taylor Leaves ESPN; Leslie Grace Cast as Batgirl; Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Results
COVID-19 cases tripled in U.S. over last two weeks ... Maria Taylor leaves ESPN ... Kevin McCarthy pulls all Republicans from Jan. 6 committee ... Stocks rallied for a second day ... Four opioid distributors reach $26 billion settlement with states ... U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.5 years in 2020 ... Republicans block debate on infrastructure bill ... Leslie Grace cast as Batgirl in HBO Max movie ... Black Panther sequel adds to cast ... Megan Fox quit drinking after 2009 Golden Globes ... Giannis Antetokounmpo took his trophies to Chick-fil-A ... Seniors to watch in the 2021 NBA Draft ... 10 best available NBA free agents ... Results from Seattle's NHL expansion draft ... Texas and Oklahoma might be trying to bolt Big 12 for the SEC ... Yermín Mercedes abruptly announced his retirement ... Chris Paul isn't retiring ...
The fire that forged Giannis Antetokounmpo [The Ringer]
The Milwaukee Bucks' long game paid off [Sports Illustrated]
Everything you need to know about the Summer Olympics [FanSided]
Softball needs the Olympics. And it needs baseball to care [Yahoo Sports]
Coexisting with the coronavirus [The New Yorker]
Russell Westbrook is not the answer for the Lakers [The Big Lead]
Honest Trailers: Black Widow
A classic Chris Farley Saturday Night Live sketch:
Conan O'Brien's best celebrity interviews, Volume III:
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators -- "Driving Rain"