Roundup: Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Gets Great Reviews; Northwestern Hazing Story Gets Worse; Paul Skenes Goes No. 1
Bob Huggins claims he never resigned at West Virginia ... Dozens of witnesses have testified in Jan. 6-focused grand jury probes aimed at Trump ... Heavy rain led to major flooding in Northeast ... Western U.S. hit by deadly heat ... Stock futures are down ahead of key inflation data ... PGA Tour board member resigns over LIV deal ... Why Ukraine is struggling to puncture Russian defenses ... "Insidious: The Red Door" won the box office ... The first reviews for "Barbie" are out ... USMNT beats Canada in penalty kicks at Gold Cup ... The Latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors ... The Pirates made Paul Skenes the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft ... Every pick from the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft ... The Yankees fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson ... Victor Wembanyama was great in his second Summer League game ...
The Northwestern football hazing story keeps getting worse [Daily Northwestern]
MLB draft Day 1 winners, and losers [ESPN]
Victor Wembanyama's teammates are big fans of his [Yahoo Sports]
The Lakers are still looking to add another center [The Athletic]
Megan Rapinoe couldn't have done it any better [Defector]
Every former athlete could learn from Alan Trammell [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the USMNT's intense penalty shootout against Canada.
The U.S. women defeated Wales 2-0 in their World Cup send-off match.
Highlights from Victor Wembanyama's 27-point double-double in Summer League.
A guide to the best in TikTok this week.
Rage Against the Machine -- "Guerrilla Radio"