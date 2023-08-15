Roundup: Margot Robbie's Massive 'Barbie' Payday; Donald Trump Indicted In Georgia; Jets Sign Dalvin Cook
Donald Trump, 19 others indicted in Georgia election interference probe ... Michael Oher was never adopted by Tuohy family, is suing them ... July was the hottest month on Earth since U.S. records began ... China's economic reports are leaving out youth unemployment numbers ... Black Sea clashes are growing ... Judge rules for Montana youths in landmark climate decision ... U.S. ambassador met with jailed journalist Even Gershkovich ... Greta Gerwig becomes highest-grossing female director of all-time ... Margot Robbie will earn $50 million in salary and bonuses for "Barbie" ... Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal with Jets ... Zack Martin, Cowboys agree to reworked deal ... Former Ravens, Seahawks running back Alex Collins died at 28 ... Trentyn Flowers leaves Louisville to play in Australia ...
