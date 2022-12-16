Roundup: Margot Robbie at 'Babylon' Premiere; Henry Cavill Out as Superman; Yankees Sign Carlos Rodon
Deer doing stuff it probably learned on Euphoria ... Donald Trump isn't doing anything ... Some potential NBA moves to keep an eye on ... Pickleball must have the greatest press agent of all time ... Who doesn't love Brad Boxberger news ... Police officers guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana Jefferson ... D.C. Bar counsel urges Rudy Giuliani be disbarred ... National Archives releases 12,879 more JFK assassination files ... Stocks tanked on Thursday on recession fears ... Margot Robbie at the "Babylon" premiere ... "Yellowjackets" renewed for Season 3 ... Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman ... Stephen Curry to miss a few weeks ... NFL to consider roughing the passer reviews ... Lamar Jackson is out this week ... Carlos Rodon signed with the Yankees ...
Paul Dano braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Murderville is back with a Christmas episode.
The untold truth of The White Lotus.
A Tribe Called Quest -- "Can I Kick It"