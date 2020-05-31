Marcus Thuram Took a Knee After Scoring a Bundesliga Goal
By Stephen Douglas | May 31 2020
Marcus Thuram scored a goal for Borussia Mönchengladbach in a Bundesliga match on Sunday. After scoring, Thuram took a knee. The 22 year old from France dropped to his knee in the wake of the protests that have erupted following the death of George Floyd.
If there were more sports going on right now, this is something we would be seeing a lot. American Weston McKennie wore an armband that said "Justice For George," in another Bundesliga match on Saturday.
Thuram's father, Lilian Thuram, is a political activist who also happened to win a World Cup with France in 1998.