Marcus Spears Wants Urban Meyer Fired
Urban Meyer has had a really rough weekend, and the fallout has only just begun. On Monday the calls for his firing began.
For those not up to date on the timeline, here's a refresher: Thursday night, Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to drop to 0-4 on the season. After the loss, Meyer stayed in Ohio and on Saturday night was caught on video partying at his steakhouse in Columbus. It wasn't a good look. On Monday, Meyer apologized for his actions just before another video surfaced that made his actions that night look much worse.
Marcus Spears was the first to take things to the extreme, suggesting on NFL Live that the Jaguars should fire Meyer immediately.
I don't think Spears will be the last to go there. Many believe his NFL experiment with the Jaguars was always doomed to fail, but his personal issues may wind up sinking him even quicker than assumed.