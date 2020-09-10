Marcus Smart Had to Be Separated From the Toronto Raptors After the Celtics Lost Game 6
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 09 2020
The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics, 125-122, in a double-overtime classic to keep their season alive on Wednesday night by forcing a game 7. The ending was a pretty straight forward situation where the Raptors just had to inbound the ball, but Marcus Smart made sure there was some drama. After attempting a last-ditch flop that was ignored by officials, Smart got into it with what seemed like the entire Raptors' team as the teams tried to make their way to their locker rooms.
Upon further review it looks like Norman Powell, who scored the final 10 points for Toronto.
The teams will finish their series on Friday night. Tempers will likely have calmed by then since if these guys run into each other at some point tomorrow they will all be too tired to do anything. Hopefully game 7 lives up to the rest of this series.