Marcus Smart Just Had a Ridiculous Flop
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 01 2020
Marcus Smart is known for his ability to be a pest for opposing teams and while Boston Celtics fans love him, he's annoying as hell to play against. Smart drew 12 charges this season and was looking to add another against Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam in the third quarter of Game 2 of their second round series. The results were hilarious.
On a breakaway for the Raptors, Smart was trailing the play but in front of Siakam. He initiated contact with his opponent then flew into an absurd flop as Fred VanVleet finished off a layup.
Check this out:
Here's another angle:
How officials called this an offensive foul on the floor is beyond me. A review overturned it and gave VanVleet the basket, while Siakam got a free throw.
That's as bad a flop as I've seen all season. I'm not even mad, it was impressive.