Marcus Smart Defends Ime Udoka
NBA teams are meeting with the media on Monday, and no media day was more anticipated than the Boston Celtics'. Everyone wanted to hear what the players had to say about the franchise's decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Marcus Smart obliged with our first eye-opening quote.
For those who haven't been paying attention, Udoka was suspended for engaging in an improper intimate relationship with a team staff member. While the relationship was initially believed to be consensual, the woman accused Udoka of making unwanted comments towards her, leading to the team inquiry.
Smart quickly defended Udoka, essentially downplaying the situation.
Oof. It's not a great look to downplay a situation that the franchise determined was serious enough to suspend Udoka for a year.
More from Smart.
I get the Celtics players are confused but this isn't the best way to handle the situation. Especially when power dynamics and unwanted advances are in play.