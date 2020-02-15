Marcus Smart is Giving Valentine's Day Advice to His Twitter Followers
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 14 2020
It's Valentine's Day and while some people may have trouble getting in the mood, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not among them. He took to Twitter on Friday to dish out a ton of advice to his followers.
Smart wanted his followers to take their lady friends out for a nice dinner and gave advice on what was acceptable and what not to do.
Check out some of the highlights:
Honestly, there's some good advice in there. Good on ya, Marcus.
Smart is a heart-and-soul player for the Celtics, so it makes sense he's in-tune with matters of love. He's averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game so far this season.