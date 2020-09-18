Boston Celtics Heard Screaming and Throwing Things in the Locker Room After Blowing Game 2 of the ECF
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 17 2020
The Boston Celtics are imploding. After blowing multiple leads in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals there was reportedly a lot of shouting in their makeshift Disney bubble locker room. Things may have even been thrown. As usual, Marcus Smart was the emotional leader and was heard yelling, "ya'll on that bullsh-t." Brad Stevens described the postgame environment as "emotional." Here are some of the tweets from the media on the ground at Disney.
The Celtics took a 13 point lead into halftime, but were outscored by the Miami Heat, 37-17, in the third quarter. After retaking a five-point lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth, they were outscored 17-7 down the stretch. Miami is now up 2-0 as the series shifts back to the same court two nights from now.