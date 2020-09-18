Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown Had to Be Separated in the Celtics Locker Room
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 18 2020
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown had to be separated by teammates following the Boston Celtics' Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Immediately after the game there were reports that there was shouting and things being thrown inside the locker room. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was Brown who got into it with Smart.
Sources told The Athletic that Smart stormed into the Celtics postgame locker room saying that other players needed to be held accountable and not simply point the finger toward him when things are going wrong. As Smart continued and his voice grew louder, sources said Brown snapped back and shouted that Celtics players must stay together and that their actions must come as a team, not individually, and that Smart needed to cool off.
According to Charania, the pair have already smoothed over tensions. It is both unsurprising that Brown was the one to speak up and was also able to make up with Smart. While speaking to the media after the incident, Brown praised Smart.
Smart had 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting and went 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter. Brown scored 21 on 14 attempts.