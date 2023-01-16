Marcus Peters Threw a Punch at Joe Mixon
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are facing off in a Wild Card round Sunday night and things are already chippy. The two teams don't like each other much and that was on display as Marcus Peters threw a punch at Joe Mixon after a first half tackle.
Check this out:
Yeah, that's a cheap shot. A really dirty one. Peters was flagged for taunting Mixon, but he should have been ejected for throwing a punch. He'll be getting a call from the NFL this week, and that will likely result in a hefty fine.
The Ravens are trailing 9-7 as the first half comes to a close.