VIDEO: Marcus Peters Nabs a Pick-Six in First Game With Ravens By Ryan Phillips | Oct 20 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Marcus Peters made an impact quickly for the Baltimore Ravens. The cornerback was acquired via trade on Tuesday and had a pick-six for his new team on Sunday.

In his first game for his new team, Peters stepped in front of a Russell Wilson throw and returned it 67 yards for a score. The touchdown gave the Ravens a 13-10 lead over the Seattle Seahawks, so it was an enormous play and momentum swing in the game.

Check it out:

The Ravens sent linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Peters. That looks like a smart trade after just a few days.