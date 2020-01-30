Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder: 'His Game is Soft, He's Soft...Very Woman-Like'
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 30 2020
Marcus Morris did not mince words when it came to Jae Crowder after the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies scuffled late in their game Wednesday night.
The fight got started when Crowder stole the ball with less than a minute to go in the game and his Grizzlies up by 18. He immediately took the ball into the corner and launched a 3-pointer. As the ball left Crowder's hand, Knicks guard Elfrid Payton shoved him into the crowd.
Video of the play is below:
After the game in the locker room, Morris didn't hold back when talking about Crowder's actions. He said, "His game is soft. He's soft." Then he called Crowder, "very woman-like."
Check it out:
I have a feeling this will come up when these two teams play again on April 1 in Memphis.