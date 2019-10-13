Marcus Mariota Benched in Favor of Ryan Tannehill By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Marcus Mariota has finally been benched. The Tennessee Titans quarterback was pulled from the team's game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with Ryan Tannehill replacing him.

The Titans trailed the Broncos 13-0 midway through the third quarter when head coach Mike Vrabel made the switch to Tannehill. When he was pulled, Mariota was 7-for-18 for just 63 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. It was truly an atrocious performance.

This change has been coming for a while as Mariota has been brutal this season. Superficially his numbers looked OK entering Week 6, as he had completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,116 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. But his QBR was a brutal 35.8 and the offense he's leading has been horrific all year.

The Titans entered Sunday averaging just 307.8 yards of total offense per game this season, and only 192.2 of that has come via the pass. Tennessee is also scoring just 19.6 points per game.

Tannehill won't blow anyone away, but it might be time for a long-term change in Tennessee. The Titans are bad and not getting better any time soon. It's a safe bet the team will be looking for a new franchise quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.