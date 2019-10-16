REPORTS: Marcus Mariota Benched For Ryan Tannehill By Stephen Douglas | Oct 15 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Marcus Mariota has been benched according to multiple reports. After a 2-4 start to the season, coach Mike Vrable is making a QB change and going with the former Miami Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill, 31, is in his first season with the Titans. The 8th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft went 42-46 during his time with Miami. Tannehill and Mariota have very similar career averages. Tannehill has been a slightly better passer, Mariotta a slightly better runner. Mariota has been to the playoffs and won a game. Tannehill played for the Dolphins.

Mariota is 20th in the NFL in passing yards and has thrown as many touchdown passes (7) as Mason Rudolph. Through six weeks, the Titans are one of the seven teams in the NFL who have yet to score their 100th point.

Mariota, who is making $20 million this year, will be a free agent after this season.