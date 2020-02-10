Marcos Ambrose Punched Casey Mears in the Head Following the Toyota Owners 400
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Marcos Ambrose and Casey Mears got tangled up in a heated confrontation after Saturday night’s Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond, Va. The pair started pushing each other and then Ambrose swung a punch at Mears, surprising Fox’s Chris Myers. Via USA Today, both racing crews declined to comment on the fracas. Joey Logano won the race.
RELATED: Kyle Busch’s Skittles Helmet Has Already Won Today’s NASCAR Race in Phoenix
RELATED: Danica Patrick Was Sorta Uncomfortable Getting Roasted by Jay Mohr at NASCAR Awards Last Night