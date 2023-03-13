7 March Madness Teams on Upset Watch
5 of 7
Kentucky
Let's have a frank and honest discussion about Kentucky. The six-seed in the East has underachieved mightily all season long and there are cracks everywhere you look. Oscar Tshiebwe is perhaps the most dominant player in all of college basketball but if the team's outside shooting doesn't augment his low-post work, the Wildcats could be in trouble.
Meanwhile, 11th-seeded Providence is tough and will be playing with a bit of house money even though the Friars have high aspirations of their own. Ed Cooley is a skilled operator on the sidelines and will have any number of ways to attack weaknesses. Forget the tradition in this one and focus on the actual teams.