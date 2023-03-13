7 March Madness Teams on Upset Watch
Duke
This is a battle of win streaks as the Blue Devils have won nine-straight, while the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have ripped off 17 in a row. They meet as the 5/12 matchup in the East and there's a real chance at an upset here. Duke is as talented as anyone, but Jon Scheyer's team struggled for a long time this season. While they have won nine in a row, that streak is a bit deceptive due to the weakness of the ACC. During those nine wins Duke didn't face a team ranked higher than 34th in KenPom, and six of the wins came over teams ranked 55 or higher.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts has been here before. The Golden Eagles made a Sweet 16 run two years ago and are still led by explosive guard Max Abmas, who is averaging 22.2 points per game this season. Jeremy Roach vs. Abmas will be one of the matchups of the first round. Oral Robetrs features one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 84.2 points per game, which is third in the nation. Duke's young roster will be put under pressure early. Will it hold up? We'll find out on Thursday.