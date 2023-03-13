7 March Madness Teams on Upset Watch
Indiana
Indiana earned the fourth-seed in the Midwest Region and they're on upset watch as well. They face13th-seeded Kent State, after the Golden Flashes won the MAC Tournament. Kent State is a hard-nosed defensive team, that ranks 38th in defensive efficiency nationwide. The Flashes don't allow 3-pointers to go down (30.9 percent), while ranking high in block (31st) and steal (20th) percentages.
But let's be real, it has never been about the opponent for the Hoosiers all season. When they play well, they win. If All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino play like they're capable of, this should be a win for Indiana. The problem is, the Hoosiers' supporting cast has been flaky all season. Some games they show up huge, then they seem to take others off. Hood-Schifino hasn't been great since exploding for 35 points at Purdue on Feb. 25. He needs to re-discover his mojo quickly or Indiana could be headed for another first-round exit.