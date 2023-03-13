7 March Madness Teams on Upset Watch
Miami
Miami earned the dreaded five-seed in the Midwest Region and will face Drake, a popular upset pick. While the Hurricanes did win a share of the ACC title, the conference was way down this year. Meanwhile, Drake went 27-7, finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference and the conference tournament, and has experience against a Power 5 team, having taken down Mississippi State in December. But the big story here is Miami center Norchad Omier, who could miss the game due to an ankle injury.
Omier is Mimai's third-leading scorer (13.6 PPG) and leading rebounder (9.7 RPG). He's the teams only read inside presence, despite being undersized at 6-foot-7. Drake enters the tournament riding more on defense than offense. The Bulldogs hold their opponents to 47.3 percent shooting from the field (40th in the country), don't allow offensive rebounds and hit 36.7 percent from 3-point range. Without a reliable inside presence against a great defensive team, Miami could be in trouble.