Here's the Latest March Madness TV and Announcer Schedule
The first weekend of March Madness is in the books and although there were zero buzzer-beaters and not a single trip to overtime, plenty of intrigue abounded to reveal a Sweet 16 featuring a solid mix of traditional powers and surprising newcomers. Watching four straight days of non-stop basketball can be a lot and, honestly, it's a good thing that there's a solid three-day detox to step into.
Come Thursday night, though, the tournament will return in full force with bids to the Elight Eight on the line.
CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have released the tip times and commentor teams for the round and it appears everyone should get ready to go a bit earlier than in the past. Dueling 6:30 p.m. ET starts should help things wrap up before midnight. Progress!
Thursday, March 23
6:30 p.m.: (7) Michigan State vs. (3) Kansas State, TBS, Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
7:15 p.m.: (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn, CBS, Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
After conc. game 1: (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee, TBS, Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
After conc. game 2: (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA, CBS, Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
Friday, March 24
6:30 p.m. (5) San Diego State vs. (1) Alabama, TBS, Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
7:15 p.m.: (5) Miami vs. (1) Houston, CBS, Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
After conc. game 1: (15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton, TBS, Eagle / Spanarkel // Washburn
After conc. game 2: (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas, CBS, Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson